Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the President-Elect of The United States of America, Joe Biden, on his triumph over the incumbent, Donald Trump, in the November 3, 2020 presidential election.

Obasanjo, in a letter he personally signed on Saturday, described Biden’s deputy, Kamala Harris, as having the DNA of Nigeria in her.

The letter reads in full:

November 7, 2020

His Excellency,

Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.,

President-Elect of the United States of America,

USA.

MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT KAMALA HARRIS

I join millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world who felicitate with you, President-Elect Joe Biden, for your victory.

It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.

President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.

The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.

Congratulations, once again, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

OLUSEGUN OBASANJO.