Obasanjo condoles with Oyo over death of Soun, Olubadan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to Gov. Seyi Makinde and his entire cabinet over the demise of two first class traditional rulers in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade, died on Dec. 12, while Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, died on Jan. 2.

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, represented Makinde to receive Obasanjo at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan.

In his remarks, Obasanjo said he was in Oyo State on a condolence visit over the death of the two traditional rulers.

The former president said that he had visited the palaces of the deceased in Ogbomoso and Ibadan.

He said the visit was to condole with the governor, his government and the entire people of Oyo state.

The deputy governor who thanked Obasanjo and appreciated the visit, described him as an international figure blessed with wisdom and knowledge.

He added that the former president remained a leader who had interest of the people at heart.

He prayed that God should give Obasanjo long life in good health so that well meaning Nigerians would still continue to draw from his ‘pool of wisdom.

NAN reports that a former secretary to Oyo state government, Chief Layiwola Olakojo and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe – an Obasanjo political associate, accompanied Obasanjo on the visit.