A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his unkind words on Senator Buruji Kashamu, after his death on Saturday.

Fayose, in a response to Obasanjo, said most things that the former representative of Ogun East Senatorial District and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2015 elections in Ogun State did politically had the backing of the former President.

He said: “….It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive.. Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be….”

Obasanjo, who was elected twice as president on the platform of the PDP, had castigated Kashamu in his condolence message to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He wrote: “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”