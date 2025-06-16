Obasanjo billed to commission hospital, road projects in Zamfara

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will on June 17, 2025, inaugurate the newly upgraded Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, Zamfara.

Governor Dauda Lawal’s Spokesperson, Malam Suleiman Idris, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Gusau.

Idris said the project inauguration by Obasanjo would be part of the activities of Lawal’s second year anniversary as governor of Zamfara.

According to him, the hospital has been fully upgraded and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that meet global standards.

“The former President will inaugurate the renovated Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, on Tuesday, June 17.

“The hospital has been fully renovated and is now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Additionally, Obasanjo will commission major roads in the GRA Area in Gusau, the state capital.

“The facilities are part of the Lawal administration’s Urban Renewal Projects,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lawal administration had inaugurated schools, hospitals, and several other projects, either upgraded or newly executed within the past two years across strategic locations in the state.

Lawal had equally provided several logistic support to the security forces in his effort to tackle banditry and kidnapping in the state.

