Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday disclosed that he once tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Obasanjo disclosed this on Friday at his 84th birthday.

He said: “It will surprise you that I was tested positive for COVID-19.

“I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result until Wednesday and it came out positive, but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“They came three days after they tested me and said I am negative, that is three days after I tested positive.

“My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain.

“She said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her that I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result.

“But I was tested positive.

“Since then, I have tested three times negative.

“So, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.

“It is nothing to worry about.

“When I was tested positive, my household was running from me.

“I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine.”