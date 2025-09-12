Obasa speaks on his political ambition after Speakership tenure, hints at higher ambitions

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has revealed that he is considering higher ambition beyond the speakership, saying he does not rule out a gubernatorial position.

Obasa, who recently weathered a political crisis that temporarily led to his removal and return as Speaker, said this in an interview with Television Continental on Thursday.

In his previous interview with the TV station, Obasa had said that the next step in his political career is to become a senator or a governor, having served as a councillor and speaker.

When pressed on whether this ambition still holds, Obasa said the statement, which he made seven years ago, wasn’t assertive.

He maintained that his aspirations and decisions about his political future ultimately rest with his party.

“Let me just explain. Now that we are talking about politics, you have to be a member of a political party and if you are a member of a political party, you have to believe in the leadership of the party,” Obasa said.

Also Read:

He explained that although every politician has ambitions, progression in politics depends on party structures and leaders.

“So you get to a stage where you cannot determine what is next for you. On your own, you may aspire that I want to become this, but if you have respect for the party and the way the party is being managed, you know that the party leaders will sit together and decide who will be next. It’s all about consultation, engagement with the party leaders,” he added.

The Speaker, however, did not deny harbouring governorship ambitions.

When asked if he would consider extending his stay in the Lagos Assembly for another four-year term, Obasa responded, “not really.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']