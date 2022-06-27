Obasa, Lagos Assembly members extol Gbajabiamila at 60

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, and members of the House on Monday showered encomium on Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, who recently clocked 60.

The members of the State’s House spoke during plenary describing Gbajabiamila as one who has brought pride to Lagos State.

Speaking, Obasa in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele described Gbajabiamila as “a legislator who carries out his duty with passion and dedication, attesting that he has sacrificed his own personal interest for the people.

“You will recall during the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); he was awarded a national honour, but because he had reservations about the way and manner the country was being managed then, he rejected the offer.

“This shows that he has always been with the people and serves in the interest of the people. He has also contributed a lot to the development of legislative institutions in this country.”

The Speaker thereafter directed the Clerk Barr. Olalekan Onafeko to transmit a congratulatory letter to the celebrant.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, in his congratulatory message described Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila as an example of what a legislator should be .

“He has shown that the older the wine, the better the legislature,” he said.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade, described Gbajabiamila as a man that is charismatic in the office he occupies.

“He is calm, composed and each time you watch him preside, you would know an experienced legislator is presiding,” he said.

The Deputy Whip of the House, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara, described Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila as a great leader who has brought developmental projects to Surulere constituency.

“He is a very outstanding man. His success cannot be far-fetched as this trait can be seen in his mother who was once a Local Government chairperson and performed very well during her time,” she said.

In his contribution, Hon. Temitope Adewale from Ifako-Ijaye said Speaker Gbajabiamila had shown to the world that there is credence in the legislature.

“We are celebrating a man from Lagos who has risen from the ranks to become the ‘number four citizen’ in the country,” he said.

While lending his voice to the debate, Hon. Sa’ad Olumo opined that “Gbajabiamila had done everything in terms of quality representation. He has a great impact on us in his capacity and representation.”