Obasa calls for unity as court declares removal illegal, unconstitutional 

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the Lagos State High Court ruling, which declared his removal in January, “Illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void,” as a win for the Assembly as an institution.

“This is a victory for the Lagos House of Assembly as an institution and for our current and future members,” Obasa said in a statement by his media office.

He added that the court decision “reinforces the desire for us as members of the House to move ahead in unity and harmony and continue to work for the good of our people, our beloved Lagos State, and Nigeria.”

Obasa urged his colleagues to let bygones be bygones and continue working together in peace, harmony, and unity.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Wednesday declared Obasa’s removal while on an official assignment to the United States of America in January as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

Instructively, the court also nullified the proceedings and resolutions of the Assembly held on January 13, 2025, during which Obasa was ousted from office.

Obasa had filed a suit on February 12, 2025, through his counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), challenging his removal because it was effected while the Assembly was in recess and he was outside the country. Obasa further argued that the House session during which he was removed was unlawfully convened and lacked proper authority or any formal delegation of power from the Speaker’s office. He named the House of Assembly and the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as defendants.

Obasa’s legal challenge was anchored on nine grounds, relying on provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Rules and Standing Orders of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The court’s ruling effectively renders null and void all decisions taken during the January 13 session.

