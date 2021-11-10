Obasa At 49: Speaker’s aides visit orphanage, others with gifts

Aides of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have visited an orphanage, a foundation and a school which take care of indigent children and those with special needs.

The visit, which was part of activities to mark the Speaker’s 49th birthday, had the aides distributing various gifts, including rice, cartons of noodles, clothes and other materials.

At the Compassionate Orphanage Homes in Igando, Prince Sunday Ladipo, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, said the aides decided to celebrate with the children because of Obasa’s love for youngsters, especially those in need.

“Speaker Obasa has a large heart towards people that are disadvantaged,” he said, adding that the aides would take back the requests of the home to the right quarters.

“This visit will be in our memories. Places like this are special to our principal,” Ladipo added, according to a statement by Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker.

Head of the Compassionate Orphanage Homes, Dr. Gabriel Oyediji, while thanking the group for their visit, urged the government to provide grants and assistance to homes because of the financial challenge they face taking care of children.

He said the home had raised over 200 children and given out some for adoption through the assistance of the government.

The home, he said, had also produced some graduates, some of whom are currently serving the nation.

He added that some of the grown children also enrolled into vocational institutions.

“Last year, we had our first wedding here and the family of the man was here from Osun.

“On behalf of the pupils and students, we send our love to him. We pray that his tenure would be the best,” Oyediji said as he prayed for the Speaker.

The aides also visited the Inclusive Unit For Children With Special Needs (inside the Dairy Farm Primary School), Agege and the Tunji Adebayo Foundation.