A former Minister of State for Defence, Ambassador Musiliu Obanikoro, has described the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Kayode Jakande, as a man who lived for the good of the people.shortly

Obanikoro, a former Commissioner in Lagos State, said this in a statement he issued after the death of Jakande on Thursday at 91.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana said: “The news of the death of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, is indeed a very sad development for Lagos and Nigeria, even though he died at the ripe age of 91 years.

“He was a man with uncommon passion for the good of his people. He lived a very ordinary life that made him accessible to all. He was blessed with an expansive patience and great listening ear.

“Little wonder he was able to understand and aggregate the interests of Lagosians like no other person in the history of the governance of the state. He governed Lagos with the fear of God and sincerity of purpose.

“We just lost the best governor to ever govern any state in Nigeria and Lagos in particular. His development programmes on education, housing, healthcare and road infrastructure have stood the test of time.

“His name became synonymous with the growth of the state of aquatic splendor. A state he loved, cherished and served like no other man on record. He was a man with impeccable record of selflessness and a devout Muslim to the very end.

“Rest in peace.”