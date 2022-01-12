Obanikoro gifts 1,000 laptops to police, students, others in Lagos

Ibrahim Obanikoro, member representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, has distributed over 1,000 laptops to students, resident associations and Nigeria Police in his constituency in Lagos State.

Obanikoro doled out the items at the third edition of his constituency’s Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Programme.

At the programme held on Tuesday in Lagos, the federal lawmaker also handed over cash grants to traders, while some students were equally given bursary to enable them meet some of their immediate school needs.

According to him, 2022 will centre around empowering constituents on technological advancement among others.

Obanikoro said: “We believe the world has gone digital and the earlier we keyed into it, the better for our growth.

“That is why we have decided to start the year by distributing 1,000 laptops to some of our students, Resident Associations and also to our friends, the Eti Osa Police.

“These laptops will aid our students in school work, help some of our constituents in their businesses and our police stations in areas of Information Management and record keeping.”

Obanikoro said the bursary to students would enable them to meet some of their immediate school financial needs.

He said the cash grant would help some of the petty traders boost their businesses.

He said: “On all areas focused on today, you will agree with me are key sectors that affect and drive the economy of our dear constituency.

“You all will also agree with me that injecting these empowerments into our constituency will increase the bottom line GDP of Eti Osa and give succour to our constituents.”

Obanikoro promised to organise more trainings for artisans in the constituency to help them get better technics, finesse, access to more funds and better equipment.

He said that the training would focus on engaging youths.

He said: “We will also heavily align with Federal Government’s focus on agriculture by training more people and helping to secure agricultural soft loans for our people.

“In order words, we have identified some support programmes for the farmers in Eti Osa in 2022.”

A trader and one of the beneficiaries, Yemi Kokorowo, appreciated the federal lawmaker for the support, saying the cash grant would help him overcome the impact of COVID-19 on his business.

“The pandemic really affected my business, but with this cash grant, it’s a new beginning for me,” Kokorowo said.

Also, Eniola Adetimileyin, who led students from Kings College to the occasion, said the management, staff and students of the college appreciated the regular intervention of Obanikoro in the development of the school.

Adetimileyin said: “These laptops will help our students to effectively compete with their peers academically.”

At the event were the former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro; former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance; Wale Edun; traditional rulers, colleagues of the lawmaker from Mushin and Oshodi; and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.