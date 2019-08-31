A non governmental organization, Young African Leaders Initiative, established by former President of United States of America, Barrack Obama, has called on Nigerian youths to wake up and take up their leadership roles or be forever governed by the aged in Africa.

While inaugurating the Niger State Hub of YALI on Saturday in Minna, Nigeria’s representative from Abuja, Shola Kehinde, said there is the urgent need for youths in the country to participate fully in democratic governance and peace process.

According to Kehinde: “The main reason President Obama established this Initiative is to invest in the next generation of African Leaders, and for them to take up roles in government or remain governed by the old.

“The essence is to support young African Leaders to sour growth and prosperity, strengthen Democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across the Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigerian youths must wake up now or continue to tolerate fading elders to cling continuously on power.”

The Niger State Hub Coordinator, Haruna Odokun, said the state, which is the 26th Hub to be inaugurated, currently has 50 members with seven officials piloting various projects across the state.

In her presentation, Paulina Otti, while calling on women to go for regular screening for cervical cancer, said nine in 10 women who die of cervical cancer are in poor countries.

According to Otti: “Cervical cancer is one of the greatest threats to women’s health.

“Each year, more than 300,000 women die of cervical cancer; more than half a million are diagnosed.”