Obajana crash: FRSC boss orders investigation, prosecution of drivers responsible



The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali-Biu, has directed Kogi Sector Command to commence a detailed investigation of the multiple crash that occurred in Obajana, Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Jonas Agwu on Monday in Abuja.

Ali-Biu, who was concerned by the scores of road users that were killed from the crash, said that the investigation would lead to speedy prosecution of all the drivers responsible.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crash occurred on Sunday at Obajana market.

He said, “With the recent collaboration between the corps, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), as well as state judiciary, the drivers responsible for this crash will not go unpunished.

“They are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 and those found guilty will face the consequences of their actions.”

The preliminary reports indicate that the crash involved four vehicles comprising two Dangote trucks, one Sharon bus and one motor bike.

The reports showed that one of the Dangote truck’s brake systems failed while speeding and crashed into three stationary vehicles, including a bus carrying 12 passengers.

The impact of the crash resulted in a fire that killed the 12 passengers in the bus and the motorbike rider.

On the whole, the crash involved 15 people, comprising eight male adults and three female adults, three male children and one female child.

Unfortunately, 13 persons, comprising six male adults, three male children, three female adults and one female child were killed while the remaining two victims got rescued by FRSC operatives without injuries.

The 13 victims whose lives were claimed by the crash were burnt beyond recognition and their corpses deposited at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.