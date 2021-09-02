Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Football

Obafemi sends Southampton fans farewell message

By No Comments1 Min Read

Michael Obafemi has sent a farewell message to Saints fans after he completed a deadline day move to Swansea City.

The 21-year-old striker transferred to the Championship outfit for a reported £1.5million fee after scoring just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The youngster is a popular member of the academy graduates within the Saints first team and Nathan Tella had already posted about he will miss the Irishman.

But now he has moved to send a message to his teammates, the club and supporters who have watched the player develop since making his first-team debut in the 2017-18 season.

The post on social media Instagram site reads: “Goodbye. It’s time to say goodbye to a club that gave me the opportunity to achieve my dream. I want to thank all my teammates, staff and of course fans that believed in me… you will forever be in my heart. I came a boy and left a man. Thank you.”

Obafemi’s new club Swansea are next in action after the international break, when they welcome Hull City to South Wales on Saturday 11 September – the ex-Saint could make his debut.

Share.

Related Posts