Obafemi sends Southampton fans farewell message

Michael Obafemi has sent a farewell message to Saints fans after he completed a deadline day move to Swansea City.

The 21-year-old striker transferred to the Championship outfit for a reported £1.5million fee after scoring just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The youngster is a popular member of the academy graduates within the Saints first team and Nathan Tella had already posted about he will miss the Irishman.

But now he has moved to send a message to his teammates, the club and supporters who have watched the player develop since making his first-team debut in the 2017-18 season.

The post on social media Instagram site reads: “Goodbye. It’s time to say goodbye to a club that gave me the opportunity to achieve my dream. I want to thank all my teammates, staff and of course fans that believed in me… you will forever be in my heart. I came a boy and left a man. Thank you.”

Obafemi’s new club Swansea are next in action after the international break, when they welcome Hull City to South Wales on Saturday 11 September – the ex-Saint could make his debut.