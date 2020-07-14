Michael Obafemi has revealed what Ralph Hasenhuttl told him before coming off the bench to score against Manchester United.

Obafemi’s 96th-minute equaliser prevented United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League hopes still in the balance, with the Red Devils staying behind Chelsea and Leicester in the race for the top four.

Southampton went ahead early in the first half after Paul Pogba was easily dispossessed by Danny Ings before the ball was fired past David de Gea by Stuart Armstrong.

But United hit back with two goals in three minutes through Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

However, deep into stoppage time Obafemi pounced to rescue his side a point and speaking afterwards, he revealed how his goal was part of Hasenhuttl’s plan when bringing him on.

He told Sky Sports: “He told me what to do. He told me to get to the back post, and I got there and I scored the goal.

“It’s what I’m here to do, to score goals and thankfully, I got the equaliser today.”

Obafemi said on scoring at Old Trafford: “Yeah, it’s amazing. I was meant to play here for the U18s in the Youth Cup, but sadly I missed it. This is an even better occasion to score on.

“Yeah, it’s amazing. The boys dug deep. We went 1-0 and we did well to come back in the game.”

Obafemi then added: “We’ve picked up amazing results ever since the restart. We look to finish the season strong.

“We go into any game thinking we can get three points.”

Saints host Brighton & Hove Albion in their next game on Thursday night.