Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, have landed former Nigerian international, Obafemi Martins.

The former Newcastle striker left the club in 2018 after picking up a serious knee injury.

Now back to full fitness, the forward was unveiled as the new striker at Shanghai Shenhua.

With Odion Ighalo having extended his loan deal at Manchester United to January 2021, the Chinese club had to fill his boots.

Martins has now been installed ahead of the new season, which will belatedly kick off towards the end of July.

The striker will turn 36 in October and in his first spell at the Chinese Super League club, he scored an impressive 19 league goals, despite starting only 27 matches.

Martins was presented to the media and fans on Wednesday.

Shanghai Shenhua play their first league game of the season in 10 days time, playing against Guangzhou Evergrande on July 25.