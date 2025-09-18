Oba Rasidi Ladoja: The making of a remarkable Olubadan, by Lanre Ogundipe

Ibadan is great in many ways. Remarkable feats and uncommon achievements mark its 200-year history. In the annals of time, the great city has recorded many firsts and continues to set the pace for others to follow. And with its unrelenting quest for distinction framed by its unique socio-cultural and political trajectory, the city of Oluyole will continue to thrive and add more feathers to its cap, so long as human activities evolve.

Ibadan once again proved its resilience and uncommon ability to weather the storm when its age-long royal succession practice was put to the test. Its royal institution was subjected to serious strain by those who thought that the best way to flaunt their ego and political prowess was to subject the esteemed institution to ridicule. They thought that was the best way to score a point or assert their supremacy. They even enacted laws that pitted the people against each other. Many political and cultural gladiators, including this writer, were not spared the bashing.

Ibadan, in its usual candour, responded to this assault in the spirit of its sobriquet (use oriki in English language. Sobriquet does not fit in here)

Ibadan maja-maja bii tojo kin-in-ni,

eyi too ja aladuugbo gbogbo logun,

Ibadan ki ba ni s’ore ai mu ni lo s’ogun.

Ibadan Ilu Kure!

Ibadan beere ki o too wo o,

Ni bi Olè gbe n jare Olohun.

B’Ibadan ti n gb’onile bee lo n gba Ajoji.

Eleyele lomi ti teru-tomo ‘Layipo n mu.

Asejire lomi abumu-buwe nile Ibadan.

A ki waye ka maa larun kan lara, Ija igboro larun Ibadan. IBADAN OMO APOROGUN JO, OMO AROGUN YO SESE…

This phrase, Ibadan beere ki o too wo o, which simply translates thus: Ibadan, ask before you enter, has become the signpost of its military prowess and mark of a generalissimo in war. This war–loving landscape has evolved from a battlefield into a thriving city, dotted with landmarks of its rich history and heritage. It has reinvented itself as a home for all and developed a unique ability to resolve conflict without rocking the boat. Its self-regulatory skill is a warning sign to non-indigenes not to meddle in the affairs of this great city, lest they burn their fingers.

This explains why the heated arguments and the conflicting opinions that trailed the government’s recent attempt to alter the criteria of ascension to the throne, fizzled out without degenerating into rancour among the contending parties. Traditionally- and without being immodest – Ibadan people have always loved one another, and the bond remains strong and unbreakable. Even more, Ibadan indigenes are known to be fearless and skilled in wielding truth as a weapon, without creating unnecessary enmity. This innate quality and character disposition foreground the agelong sobriquet of OMOLUABI bequeathed by our progenitors.

At this juncture, I cannot but acknowledge the wisdom of the elders of the land led by Asiwaju of Ibadan land, Chief Josiah Olabode Amoo, and his team, in navigating the difficult terrain of politics-induced near- crisis, that threatened the peace of the royal institution and Ibadan land as a whole. I equally acknowledge the sportsman’s spirit and the leadership role played by my friend, the President General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) Barrister Sulaomon Ajeniyi Ajewole, who rallied the stakeholders to ensure the combatants succumbed to good reasoning and preserve the bond.

My brother, the governor, must be highly commended for his candour and large heartedness which enabled the return of peace to Ibadanland and Oyo State in general. It looks suicidal when I plunged into the murky waters of Ibadan politics and openly signed a statement, which endorsed Seyi Makinde for his second term in office despite the wrangling among the political heavyweights in the land. Many thought my palms had been greased. They were, however, alarmed when I took him headlong on the ascension tussle. Engineer Makinde took my criticisms in his usual unassuming stride and ……. (add something to let it flow better). This suggests that honour makes a man, not the glitter of gold. My respect, Mr. Governor.

Last but not the least is a man I referred to as RAL – Rasidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja – a quintessential personality whom I‘ve been closely associated with for over five decades?. I have never been so lucky to have such a man as my father figure, next to my mentor whose identity l will not reveal for now, to avoid causing him embarrassment. They’re two of a kind. My close associates who are familiar with my life story and association with them could attest that these men are highly endowed, yet simple and selfless. To these two and others in their rank, I doff my heart.

Enter the 44th Olubadan

In the next couple of weeks, Rasidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja will be recording another milestone in his life and in the history of Ibadanland as he will be crowned as the 44th paramount ruler of the ancient city. Here’s a man with a date with destiny. He was not born with a silver spoon nor did he come from a wealthy background. It was through the dint of hard work that he built a reputation for success, which has become a source of inspiration to others. He is a mentor to many and a man of uncommon influence within his community, among friends and the larger society. Writing or talking about the new Olubadan will undoubtedly inspire the younger generation to aspire for success. His professional accomplishments and working experience as an engineer while serving at Total Energies spurred the young Rasidi to venture into entrepreneurship, starting with mechanical farming. His efforts culminated in the establishment of farms in many locations in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo state, including Yakoyo Farms in Igbeti. The success recorded in the venture led him to diversify into other areas of entrepreneurship, such as banking, shipping, manufacturing and broadcast media – with the establishment of two radio stations (Family FM and Noble FM) in Ibadan and Abeokuta respectively.

The first erroneous impression one may have of this unassuming man is that he’s a pushover. One would be surprised to discover that the personality behind this simple frame is a man imbued with wisdom and high degree of intellect; and endowed with the uncanny ability to navigate supposedly difficult terrains. Rasidi Adewolu is a quintessential man who will never say it is over when the game is still underway.

Ladoja entered the fray of politics in 1990 when he was persuaded by the trio – the late Dr.Dejo Raimi, a.k.a Denton; Chief Kolapo Isola the former governor of Oyo State and the political garrison commander Lamidi Adedibu, to join politics. He needed to fill the space left by his father, late Pa Yunisa Popoola Ladoja who was a notable figure in Ibadan politics. Pa Ladoja had defeated the late political petrel? of Ibadan politics, Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, in 1952 general elections to win a seat in the then Ibadan City Council election.

The junior Ladoja contested his first election in 1992 as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Oyo South in the aborted Third Republic democratic transition, overseen by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s military administration. Despite this seeming setback, he has remained consistent. The annulment of the 1993 general elections allowed him to prove his mettle again when he joined forces with other democratic elements across the country to reject the annulment of what was adjudged the best and freest election in the country by global standards.

These leadership qualities emboldened his family – the ARUSA FAMILY- to present him to the then Olubadan -in-Council, as their chosen candidate for the post of MOGAJI AGBOLE ARUSA (the family head) in 1993. That was the beginning of his journey to the throne- a journey marked by endurance, perseverance, wisdom and integrity. These four qualities were the assets RAL journeyed with for nearly four decades. In the course of time, his political influence grew, as he brought his experience in the private and public sectors, as well as community services, to bear in his political pursuits.

In 2003, he contested and won the coveted governorship seat in Oyo State and became the 44th Executive Governor of the state. As a man who never shies away from challenges, he weathered the storm of impeachment while in office and came out stronger. What more would any mortal man wish for in life? Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja has seen it all- a senator, governor and now king-designate. He has enjoyed the goodness of God in his life and continues to do so, as he steps to the throne of Ibadanland.

This ( below) should be under different caption or how does it flow seamlessly into the upper one?

It is to the credit of successive crowned heads of Ibadan- some of whom are unlettered – to have successfully navigated the contours of recent royal rumbles, as they deploy native wisdom, to blend the uncompromisable demands of tradition, with the flavour of modernity. They should be commended for not allowing these rumbles to impede the smooth administration of the city. The late Olubadan, Isaac Babalola Akinyele, was the first educated crowned head who brought with him an enlightened disposition to royal administration. It was during his time that many Ibadan socialites and educated minds gained recognition and assumed leadership positions as the head of their respective families.

It was also during the reign of the late Oba Akinyele that documentation of the city’s history and royal activities began. Ibadan’s historical milestones and its chieftaincy lineage was painstakingly documented in the book authored by the late Olubadan known as IWE ITAN IBADAN, which became a reference point to date.

It is on record that successive Obas strived to sustain the legacy of Oba Akinyele and kept the flame of his innovative leadership burning. The goal was to ensure that Ibadan retained its pride of place among its peers. No doubt, more successes would have been recorded by these eminent royals, were it not for the strain of old age, which deprives many of them the energy with which Ibadan’s historical leaders were known. The wait-for-your-turn succession practice in Ibadan, prevents many of them from ascending the throne while they are still energetic.

Unfortunately, this practice does not fully fit into the mould of the late 19th-century custom, which prized leadership qualities and youthful vitality above biological age. This was why the energetic Oba Daniel Odetayo Akinbiyi, the 36th Olubadan, instituted a concept that ensures that each family unit comes up with a representation that could impact future generations.

The concept was elevated by Oba Oloyede Asanike’s Olubadan-in-Council, whose assiduous groundwork brought out technocrats, captains of industry, and business icons into the system. The ripple effect of the mix grill is what we witnessed under late Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, which trickles down to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja’s tenure.

Under RAL’s able leadership, Ibadan is expected to enjoy greater prominence and development in all spheres of life as the former governor-king combines his political and cultural acumen to bear on the traditional administration of the city. Oba Ladoja has indeed left no one in doubt as to the innovations he is bringing into royal ‘governance’.

This was evidenced by his first public pre-coronation statement, where he charged his lieutenants to prioritize attention to security in their domain– “You’ll be held responsible for security breaches” –he warned the Mogajis and Baales. Pledging his readiness to attract investors to the ancient city and other parts of the state, Ladoja stressed that he would not allow any form of security breaches that could discourage investors.

Ladoja said, “You are the Chief Security Officers in your domains, and as such, you will be held responsible for any security lapse in your areas.

Also Read

“You should have the knowledge of the happenings in your environment, and if you have any security challenge beyond your control, contact us; we will rise to the occasion and assist you immediately.”

Said he: A Mogaji or Chief in Ibadan is not just a title but a responsibility. We are looking at a situation where Mogajis and chiefs would not abandon their ancestral homes. By doing so, you can positively impact the younger generation seeking mentorship. You lived in this same society and became what God wanted you to be. Please, let us encourage the people at the grassroots by staying with them and sharing with them,” the statement quoted Ladoja as saying. (these 3 para may not necessary since you have already highlighted it )

The Olubadan-designate believed that renovating dilapidated family houses and occasionally residing in them would help reduce cases of drug abuse and other social vices. He explained that it was in line with this vision that he had renovated his family house at Isale Osi, which he intends to visit regularly after his coronation.

These pre-coronation statements by the Oba-designate are heart-warming as they signpost a new dimension of leadership of the royal institution. The days to come promise to be a new chapter in Ibadan’s modern history, if Oba Ladoja could muster sufficient soft power and royal influence, to springboard the ancient city to an unprecedented level of security, development and positive cultural revitalization.

Ibadan should leverage Oba Ladoja’s unique blend of politics and culture to once again affirm its position as the political headquarters of the Yoruba race.

ORIKI OMO OLUPO (Pageantry)

Omo Olupo alaelu omo joba,

Omo Olupo Ogudu omo a ho lohun bi ijesa,

omo operd olu po-po-po bi eni gundo ide.

Mo ta lala mo joye,mo je omo ewewe laso ipo, feregede laso n awon oyan,

Omo Olupo orira,

Oba dudu igbo egii,

soboro nigbo edu,

Omo Oyadosin Oyadolu nile Adeyemi Adeoba,

Omo Akanbiyi Yoyinoye,Olupo alaelu.

Omo momu refe,momu kemo,mo feran kan logbo nile Ilala opere ina mesan po,efa ni nlapon danu,

Omo Ekulu-kulu abe Osunsun,

eja kulu abe omi,

Opere onilaajogbo Ilosun,Ola laajogbo odi

Lanre Ogundipe, President Ibile Club and former President Nigeria and Africa Union of Journalists

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']