Oba Oyewumi’s remains buried as Ladoja, Alao-Akala, others visit

The remains of the late Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, were interred on Sunday in the palace, according to Islamic rites.

Alhaji Tholiat Ayilara, the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, who led other Muslim clerics, conducted the prayer at about 4:30pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the 95-year-old Oyewumi, who is the 20th Soun of Ogbomoso, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday.

Among some of the early dignitaries that paid condolence visit to the palace on Sunday were Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the State Deputy Governor; and former Governors Rasheed Ladoja and Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Others were Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Senator Ayoade Adeseun and Segun Ogunwuyi, the Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Scores of sympathisers had been visiting the palace since the news of the death of Oba Oyewumi filtered into town.

Reports from the town showed that the residents were in mournful mood over the unexpected death of the oba, whom many described as a lover of peace, whose 48 years reign witnessed tremendous growth and development of the town.

In his condolence, Alao-Akala described the death of Oba Oyewumi as a personal loss.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, Alao-Akala said: “The sudden demise of my father and traditional ruler of my hometown, Ogbomoso is a personal loss to me.”

Alao-Akala said that the late traditional ruler was an all round figure in his life, adding he was a father, mentor and teacher.

The former governor said that the late oba did not hesitate to spare the rod when need be to whip him back into line as at when necessary.

He said: “As the Bobagunwa of Ogbomosoland, a honorary title Chief to Kabiyesi, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, I became a member of the inner recess of the palace.

“And I saw first hand, a just and fair King who led Ogbomosoland with the fear of God. Kabiyesi never ruled over Ogbomoso, he led us into global fame and recognition.”

The former governor said that the late traditional ruler brought Ogbomosoland to international reckoning, adding he also brought about a huge deal of development.

According to him, Oba Oyewumi would be sorely missed as a great man of exemplary character, a witty and never compromising King.

“He was a man who held on the noble virtues of culture and tradition till he breath his last,” Alao-Akala said.

The former governor prayed that God would grant sweet repose to the soul of the late Kabiyesi.