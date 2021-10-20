Oba Oluyide of Ikinyinwa for burial in Osun

The Akinyinwa of Ikinyinwa-Ijesa in Obokun local government area of Osun State, Oba James Idowu Adeyemi Oluyide Otafa ll, would be buried at Ikinyinwa-Ijesa on Saturday.

Oba Oluyide who joined his ancestors recently was widely acknowledged as an outstanding monarch whose reign was characterised with tremendous achievements.

The Chairman of the burial committee, Joseph Oluyide while briefing newsmen, said necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a befitting burial for the traditional ruler.

He said the landmark achievements of the monarch during his 42-year reign had elevated the status of the community among its contemporaries.

Highlighting the events for the burial ceremony of Oba Oluyide, the Secretary, burial planning committee, Adelowo Olofintuyi stated that novelty match, youth symposium and traditional games were among events that would take place on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

He added that Friday will witness the triumphant entry of the remains of the monarch in a motorcade, lying in state at the town hall, Jumat service, Service of Songs at Ereja Square, candle light procession and artistic night.

According to him, an interdenominational funeral service at St John’s Anglican Church, Ikinyinwa, interment, and grand reception for dignitaries including the governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola at St John’s Primary school, Ikinyinwa playing ground will climax the burial ceremony.

A community leader in the town, Pastor Nathaniel Adekunle Adeyemi said the monarch was the first to wear a beaded crown and had an ultramodern palace built during his reign.

He said the monarch facilitated the electrification of the town and asphalt surfacing of township and link roads to boost the economy of the community.

According to him, the reign of Oba Oluyide also witnessed the establishment of a maternity centre, Customary court of Appeal, District Court, reconstruction of the town hall, establishment of secondary, primary and nursery schools, expansion of Sowola market among numerous others.

Pastor Adeyemi noted that the discovery of precious stones in the community during the reign of the monarch exposed the town to international limelight and has since boosted the economy of the community.