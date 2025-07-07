Oba Olakulehin embodied ideals of intellect, service, cultural pride, Tinubu mourns Olubadan

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, describing him as a revered monarch who embodied the ideals of intellect, service, and cultural pride.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said he received news of the monarch’s death “with deep shock.”

“Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was not only a custodian of Ibadan’s rich history and culture but also a man of intellect and principle whose contributions extended beyond the palace into education, governance, and national development.

“His passing is a significant loss to Ibadanland and the nation,” Tinubu said.

The President described the Olubadan as “a highly accomplished man of peace, a public servant, and a royal father whose life embodies the highest ideals of leadership, learning, and service.”

He added that the late monarch’s wisdom and moral authority “served as a stabilising force in Ibadanland and the wider Yoruba nation,” and praised his legacy as one that “bridged tradition and modernity.”

“Just last week, I received an invitation from the late Olubadan to his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebrations. Shockingly, his death came days before the anniversary.

“He will be remembered for upholding the honour and prestige of his highly revered stool,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the monarch’s soul and urged the people of Ibadan to take solace in the life and values he represented.

Born on July 5, 1935, in Okugbaja village near Akanran, Oba Olakulehin ascended the throne in July 2024 after the passing of his predecessor, Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun.

He rose through Ibadan’s alternating succession system between the civil (Otun) and military (Balogun) lines.

An academic and public intellectual, the monarch held a master’s degree in administration and economics, pursued doctoral studies, and lectured at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was known for his principle-driven scholarship and commitment to integrity.

