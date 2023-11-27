Oba of Benin visits Lagos, harps on Nigeria’s unity + Photos

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omonoba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on Sunday harped on the diversity and unity of Nigeria.

The Oba spoke while on a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said the diversity and unity of Nigeria made the country big and the giant of Africa.

According to him, it is good for Nigerians to be together and iron out the differences of the different groups.

He said: “Nigerians should know that diversity is good for the people.

“Nigeria is big but we are still together.

“We will remain together like this but have to iron out our differences.

“We should learn to live together like one big family.”

The Oba further congratulated President Bola Tinubu, saying it was the will of God that he would be the president of the country.

He also congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his re-election, urging him to uphold his electoral promises to the masses.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu thanked the Oba of Benin for visiting, as he rarely left his kingdom, hence Lagos would not take such visit for granted.

He commended the Oba for not falling short of the role his forefathers gave to him as the Benin Kingdom remained a known and respected kingdom worldwide.

The governor also thanked the Oba for his fatherly role, prayers and best wishes for President Tinubu’s government.

He said: “I am sure that he will not disappoint you.

“He will do everything possible to ensure the real dividend of democracy that helps our country to reduce the poverty in the land, to give us a new sense of hope and to redefine social economic development.

“We are beginning to see some of these interventions.

“Just last week, we saw another quarter of GDP growth in the country.

“The GDP growth has improved from what it was the last one or two quarter.

“So, we are believing that with him at the helm of affairs, he will do a good job.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos is the shoulder and neck of the country, hence the government will continue to make sure that it remains home to a lot of people.

Sanwo-Olu also conducted the Oba around the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History at Onikan.

“We are preserving the Yoruba culture and heritage for today’s and future generations,” he said.

The Oba commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for promoting culture and tradition with the centre.