Oba of Benin unites OPC leaders

Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, OmoN’oba N’edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, on Thursday reunited leadership of the Iba Gani Adams faction and that of the late Fredrick Faseun faction of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), saying nothing could be achieved when a house is divided.

The revered monarch stated also that Iba Adams’ predecessor, the late Aare MKO Abiola, was a prominent figure in Nigeria that enjoyed much fame, honour,wealth and reverence from all over the world.

Oba Ewuare emphasized the need for unity among the OPC, insisting that nothing could be achieved when a house is divided.

“There’s the need for unity and peace among all the leaders of OPC in Benin, members of the late Faseun faction of the OPC should come together as one united family under Iba Gani Adams.

He applauded Iba Gani Adams’ zeal in ensuring that OPC remain one and united.

He said, “We have Aare Gani Adams here in the palace. By virtue of his position as the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams remains the holder of a sacred stool.

“He is the generalissimo of Yoruba race and he is the leader of OPC.

“So,I urge you all to support him as ambassador of the organization and also ensure there is peace wherever you are as members of OPC”.

In his remarks, Iba Gani Adams expressed appreciation to the revered monarch for his hospitality, saying he is a beneficiary of the sacred stool of Benin.

He said Oranmiyan was the first king of the Benin before becoming the Alaafin of Oyo, adding that the Alaafin of Oyo is the only king in Yoruba land that has the singular honour to appoint the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that Benin is rich in culture and tradition, stating also that the people of Benin have always exhibited unprecedented respect for the revered stool.

“I appreciated the Oba of Benin for his hospitality. Oba Ewuare has demonstrated that Benin is truly the home of culture and tradition.

“This is evident in the way the Benin people preserve their culture and tradition as well as the way they seek the return of their cultural artefacts from abroad.

“Benin has remained a reference point in the promotion of culture and tradition. We appreciate the palace for this great gesture and I believe strongly that now is the time for us to unite and form a strong front that would enhance peace, unity and progress of Yoruba race”.

Iba Adams vowed to promote the interest of Yoruba race and also protect the traditional institution and cultural identity of Yoruba race.

“The OPC is a big platform that is working to consolidate our records of success. We have the South West Security Stakeholders Group ( SSSG) with over 14 groups and other groups are also coming on board to ensure that Yoruba land is safe.

“So, going forward, I will continue to fulfil my promise to seek unity and peace in Yoruba land as I promised on January 13, 2018, when I became the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland in Oyo.

He said the open-air NCC meeting in Benin Edo state is an opportunity for the OPC to sensitise the public on the activities of the organisation, adding that the socio- cultural organisation under his leadership as the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is ready to promote peace and also accommodate other groups in order to ensure that there’s peace across Yoruba land and beyond.

No fewer than 25 Benin Chiefs- In- Council were present at the palace.

Leaders of the National Executive Council, National Coordinating Council, and other members of the OPC were present at the palace.

