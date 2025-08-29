Oba of Benin suspends two chiefs

The Benin Traditional Council has announced the suspension of two chiefs from the palace of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen and signed by Frank Irabor, the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, on Thursday.

The statement said the suspension of Chief John Igiehon, Izuwako of Benin; and Chief Aimuiukpomonyako Oghogho (Ebengho), Oyenmwensoba of Benin, is with immediate effect.

It explained that the suspension was due to their long absence from the palace, resulting in their failure to carry out their palace responsibilities.

The statement advised the public to be wary of “unscrupulous chiefs” who are no longer functioning in the palace.

It said that the suspension had been approved by the Oba of Benin.

