Oba of Benin receives 119 looted artefacts from Netherlands

Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Wednesday received 119 pieces of repatriated looted Benin artefacts from the government of Netherlands, making it the largest number of looted artefacts returned to the kingdom since the 1897 invasion.

The Oba also revealed that there were attempts by a former head of the National Commission of Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and top people in the Edo State government to re-loot the items, which he said were resisted.

The monarch also commended President Bola Tinubu for continuing from where his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, stopped.

A Thursday statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, said this latest return came barely one year after Oba Euware II took custody of two other looted Bronzes comprising two wooden royal stools (Ekete) made during the reign of Oba Eresoyen and Oba Esigie in Benin from the German government.

Iguobaro disclosed that these recent ones were returned from Wereld Museum in Netherlands, including a Bird (Ahianmwen), wooden ancestral head, warrior King, cock (Okpa) which were symbolically displayed.

According to him, the Director-General of the NCMM, Mr Olugbile Holloway, made the symbolic presentation to the Oba on behalf of the Nigerian government late Wednesday.

He said the Netherlands delegation team lead, Marieke Van Bommel, expressed solidarity with the Oba, stating that the ceremony represents a historic moment that will further strengthen Diplomatic ties between the Netherlands and Nigerian government.

The delegation also informed the monarch that there was no other Benin artefact in that country.

The statement quoted Oba Ewuare II as thanking the NCMM boss for resisting subterranean attempts to re-loot the artworks.

He said, “I want to thank President Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for supporting and committing to the effort of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari in this quest in ensuring that our artefacts are not re-looted.

“I believe there were groups in this Country – Nigeria that acted with international cartels with all sorts of conspirators against the return of Benin Bronzes.

“Today, the boldness, the courage of our Benin people is still there.

“Your predecessor in the National Commission for Museums and Monuments was part of that conspiracy to re-loot our artefacts. Being trained in America, I tell you as it is. These artefacts belong to my Benin ancestors.

“I will not sit here on the ancient throne of my ancestors and let them be re-looted.

“I thank the government of the Netherlands for working with us. For being touched in their hearts to return these treasured artefacts. This is part of the efforts to reawaken the morale and spirits of my people, and make them courageous again.

“You know the history of Benin that is reduced to Edo South Senatorial District and others. Then, there was a government in Edo State that tried to reduce it further. That government wanted, but God did not allow it”, Oba Ewuare enthused.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, who was represented by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr. Musa Ikhilor said the administration would support the monarch in housing the artworks.

