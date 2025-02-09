Oba of Benin issues guidelines for mother’s funeral 49 years after death

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Sunday released guidelines for the funeral of his mother, Iyoba Omo N’ Ikuoyemwen, who died 49 years ago.

The guidelines were released via a public announcement issued by Frank Irabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council.

Irabor noted that Ikuoyemwen transited to eternal glory 49 years ago, but her funeral rites could not hold due to the Benin customs.

According to him, the funeral rites have to wait until the Edaiken, the Crown Prince – is thereafter crowned the Oba of Benin in line with Benin customs and tradition.

The secretary recalled that Oba Ewuare II, posthumously conferred the title of Iyoba on his mother on November 21, 2021 to commemorate her legacy.

Irabor, meanwhile, announced a suspension of the use of traditional coral beads in Benin during private royal family ceremonies, scheduled to begin on February 15.

He said the Isorhanfua and Ekasa traditional rites would hold in March.

He said the first phase of the funeral activities would hold between February 15 and February 28, at Eguae Iyoba N’ Uselu, by Five-Junction within the Benin metropolis.

“It will be followed by Ekasa traditional rites between March 1 and March 26 at the same venue, while the climax slated for March 27 will hold at the Oba Palace, Benin City.

