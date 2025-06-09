Oba of Benin installs new chiefs

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has honoured several notable citizens with chieftaincy titles to encourage continued dedication and service to the community.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The gesture is aimed at strengthening the Benin traditional governance through discipline, commitment, and unwavering service to the throne and community.

Among the honourees, Chief Godwin Emovon Ihama received the title of Obariyekagbon of Benin for his contributions to society and commitment to Benin culture.

Chief Kenneth Osadebamwen Iduriase was honoured with the title of Obazuhunwa of Benin.

Chief Osayawe Friday Odia became the new Eriyo of Benin.

Other recipients included Chief Nosakhare Osadiaye, now Uheloro of Benin, and Chief Charles Agbonavbare Asemota, who received the Osarodion of Benin title.

Chief Patrick Okao, named Oka’ayagbona of Benin, was praised for his outstanding service.

Chief John Aiyamenkhue is now the Obayangbon of Benin.

In the latest confirmations, Osaigbovo Osamwonyi was affirmed as the Akenuwa of Benin, while Chief Stephen Amadin was named the Obamarhiaye of Benin.

Chief Uyi Okungbowa received the title of Ogua of Benin.

These ceremonies took place at Ugha Ozolua in Oba Palace, Benin.

Akenuwa displayed a deep passion for Benin heritage.

His vibrant presence during the rite captivated many and reflected his commitment to traditional values.

He drew admiration from the audience and stood confidently before Oba Ewuare, whose goodwill was conveyed through senior chiefs in official proclamations.

Newly titled chiefs who performed the Ekpomwen-abor thanksgiving ritual expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Oba in a dignified and culturally rich manner.

The performance reflected both emotional depth and social awareness, blending tradition with personal expression in a striking yet respectful manner.

Traditional Emehe and Osikhian groups rendered sacred songs, while friends, family, and well-wishers supported the chiefs with heartfelt presentations and praise.

Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, spoke about the importance of the ceremony and its cultural value for the Benin Kingdom.

Chief Osayawe Odia, the Eriyo of Benin, thanked Almighty God, Oba Ewuare, and the revered ancestors for the honour bestowed upon him.

He pledged to uphold and preserve Benin customs and traditions with dedication, integrity, and respect for the ancestral heritage.

