Oba of Benin disowns planned Igue festival in Lagos

The Palace of Oba of Benin, has distanced itself from a planned dramatisation of the Igue Festival by the Association for Cultural and Economic Renaissance of Edo.

This was contained in a statement by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Igue Festival is an important cultural and religious event in the Benin Kingdom, and its performance is reserved for the Oba of Benin.

According to Iguobaro, the planned event, scheduled for Sunday at the Muson Centre in Lagos, is being organised without the consent or consultation with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

He said: “The Palace expressed serious reservations about the proposed drama, noting that it would distort the age-long custom and traditional performance of the Igue Festival.

“The Benin Traditional Council has approached the court to restrain ACERE from staging the event.

“The court has granted an order restraining the association from using the Oba’s image or promoting the event without his consent.

“This order was obtained on Friday against the event that is taking place on Sunday, November 24, 2024.”

The spokesperson of the monarch advised the public not to be misled by any group claiming to promote Benin culture without consulting the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

