The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku-Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has blamed the current security situation in the country on deviation from cultural values and norms.

The Benin Oba spoke during a display of Culture and Tradition in Benin, tagged, “IDIA N’IYE-ESIGIE” organised in honour of the visiting Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The monarch stressed that kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other social vices were traceable to absolute neglect of African heritage and culture.

He said that the Benin throne would continue to uphold and maximize the cultural practices and values of the land, to foster peace and overall development of the country.

He promised to strengthen and sustain royal, economic and social ties through culture and tradition with the Kano Emirate and other ethnic groups in the country.

Oba Ewuare cautioned against imposition of foreign culture against African cultural heritage.

On his part, Ado Bayero, said he would continue to partner with the Benin king for peaceful co-existence between the North and Benin Kingdom.

NAN reports that different traditional troupes, Benin, Hausa, Igala, as well as troupes from other ethnic groups added colour to the event.

NAN reports that the Kano monarch said he was on a three-day visit to the Benin King, to strengthen the age long cooperation between the two kingdoms.

The Emir had on Saturday prayed for peace and stability in Edo and Nigeria, while acknowledging the cultural ties between Kano Emirate and Benin Kingdom.

“My wish has always been a good one for the Edo people and for Nigeria; and I pray that whatever the Oba puts his hands on shall succeed.

“I pray that peace and stability will be paramount here. And I pray, my big brother, the Oba of Benin, and my elder brother, the governor and other leaders in the state will succeed in all their endeavours. I pray that peace will continue to reign in Nigeria.

“I am here to extend respect and appreciation from Kano Emirate to the Benin Kingdom and the rest of the people of Edo State.

“My visit to Benin is like home-coming and I am happy to be here, I will be happy to come here again to promote unity and peaceful co-existence of this country,” he stated.