The Benin monarch, Ewuare II, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Igbinoghodua Edebiri as the new presiding priest of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin.

The approval of the new Ohen-Osa of Benin national church by the Oba is sequel to the recommendation of the elders council of the church.

Frank Irabor, Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The statement directs the new top priest to immediately open the Benin foremost church which was temporarily locked.

Recall that Harrison Okao, the presiding Priest of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin was on February 4, 2021, relieved of his roles as the priest of the Cathedral for allegedly violating the age-long tradition of the church.