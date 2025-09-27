Oba Ladoja’s reign as Olubadan will be transformational — Atiku

The Waziri of Adamawa and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his coronation as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, said the reign of the 44th Olubadan, Oba Ladoja, would pave the way for transformational development of Ibadanland.

The Eagle Online reports that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State officially presented the staff and certificate of office to Oba Rasidi Ladoja, confirming him as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The presentation took place at exactly 3:05 p.m. on Friday during a colourful and historic coronation ceremony held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Makinde’s formal presentation of the staff and certificate of office marks the final step in legitimising Ladoja’s ascension to the throne, symbolising both tradition and continuity in Ibadan’s monarchy.

The presence of notable dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, at the coronation further underscore the national importance of the occasion, as Ibadan celebrates the continuity of its revered monarchical institution.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku acknowledged that the ancient city of Ibadan has been a signpost of republicanism in traditional leadership, highlighting that the emergence of Oba Ladoja at this moment exudes the beauty of Ibadan’s history.

“I am confident that Oba Ladoja would bring his wealth of experience as a businessman, politician, and seasoned administrator into his new role as the Olubadan.

“I believe that the city is lucky to have a man of diverse worldview like him as king.

“I have no doubt that just like his tenure as governor created the template for the development of modern Oyo State, Oba Ladoja will create an impact as Olubadan that every son and daughter of Ibadan, and friends of the ancient city like me, would be proud of,” Atiku stated.

“I join other friends and associates of Oba Ladoja to congratulate the good people of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole to welcome the dawn of a new and glorious era of Oba Ladoja’s reign.

“It is my fervent prayer that his reign shall bring fortune and peace to the land,” he concluded.