Oba Kosoko, Primate Ayodele, others commission Iworo 100.1FM

The Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko; Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele; Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Samson Folorunsho, and several other royal fathers and clerics have commissioned Iworo 100.1FM.

The commissioning of the radio station was performed on Thursday in the Badagry area of Lagos State by the eminent Nigerians.

The commissioning of Iworo 100.1 FM marks another significant milestone achievement of Oba Kosoko whose reign has positively impacted the Iworo community in terms of meaningful establishments and investments.

Oba Kosoko, who is the chairman of the station, described its establishment as a significant development, the first of its kind in the community.

He narrated how people thought it would be impossible when the foundation was laid in 2024.

He explained that Iworo 100.1 FM would be available for everyone regardless of religious and tribal differences.

He said: “Today is a day of Joy because when we laid this foundation in August, they thought it would be a joke but I am happy this has come to pass.

“This radio isn’t for just this community but for everyone.

“We can use it to pass every kind of information and expect it to go around immediately.

“It is also open to all religions, including Christianity, Islam, and traditional.

“We are not a tribalistic radio station at all.

“It gladdens my heart, it’s unexpected and I am happy that it is happening during my reign.

“This is an avenue for communication and I pray that those who have similar dreams would achieve it.”

In the same vein, Folorunsho applauded the establishment while expressing gratitude to God for making it happen during his tenure.

He said: “We thank God because this is surprising to us.

“We have been looking for ways to make it happen and we are happy this has happened in our tenure.”

Primate Ayodele, who facilitated the establishment of the radio station in Iworo despite earlier plans by the brains behind it to establish it somewhere else, expressed gratitude to Oba Kosoko for the support he rendered throughout the building process.

Speaking about how the radio station came about, he said he was approached by some indigenes of Iworo community to seek counsel for the establishment of a radio station in Lagos State.

He made it known that they planned to take it somewhere else but he advised them to make it happen in Iworo instead.

He said: “We had bought the land already before he called me to ask what they wanted to use it for.

“I told him it was a radio station and because of that, he refunded the money paid for the landed property and took just N1 million for it due to his love for development.

“He then requested that we call it Iworo FM and I agreed with him.

“Kabiesi started the building with his personal money.

“He laid the foundation and erected the fence even when the committee didn’t know anything was happening.

“I had to call them that work had begun already and till now, they are still owing him.

“He poured himself into the project.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele announced plans to build a mass communication school within the premises of Iworo 100.1 FM shortly.

The groundbreaking ceremony was done alongside the commissioning of Iworo 100.1 FM.

Furthermore, the leadership of Iworo 100.1 FM appreciated residents by empowering women with funds for their businesses, school fees support for the youths, and organising a palliative market section where food items were sold at ridiculous prices.

