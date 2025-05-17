Oba Haastrup: Radiance of the king, by Femi Adesina

When we were being groomed as students of literature in the 1980s, one of the books we consumed was: “The Radiance of the King,” by Guinean writer, Camara Laye. It was the story of Clarence, a Westerner who got shipwrecked in Africa, and then began to look for an African king.

But search no more! The king is here. On Friday, May 23, 2025, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko 111, will step out as the 41st Owa Adimula of Ijesaland. He will emerge in his full glory, his effulgence, brilliance and splendour. Yes, it’s the radiance of the king.

Already, Ijesaland and beyond are agog with expectations. Roads are being made, houses given facelifts, and the joy kiln is being kindled in the hearts of citizens. Here comes the king…

The immediate past Owa Adimula, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, was larger than life. In academics, publishing, education, and administration.

He reigned for over 40 years. Not just anybody could have survived him. But an American-trained pharmacist, former Deputy Governor of Osun State, an entrepreneur and successful businessman, fits the bill perfectly. They don’t come more royal, and more successful than Prince Adesuyi Haastrup, now Owa Obokun-elect.

In 1969, before he went to America in search of the Golden Fleece, the young man was a tally clerk at Terminal C, Apapa Port, Lagos. By the turn of the century, when port concessions had been done, he became the owner (concessionaire) of Terminals C and D of the same Apapa Port. Don’t you like that? I sure do. Kabiyesi, kindly bring the same favour and goodness to Ijesaland under your reign.

As deputy to Isiaka Adeleke in Osun State (January 1992 to November 1993), the Owa Obokun-elect was no spare tyre. He worked in unison with his principal, but had a voice of his own. He was particularly known as an advocate of rotational presidency in the country. Also as an ordained Apostle, he continued to preach on the pulpit.

Through his ENL Consortium, he has interests in ports, construction, power generation, mining, and others. He also runs a Foundation through which over 500 beneficiaries have received scholarships. This milk of kindness should continue to flow.

The Owa Obokun-elect has unfolded a development agenda, which includes agriculture, mining, technological development, and the like. He will be assessed based on this, and he knows it. He must make a difference in the lives of Ijesas from all walks of life, and Osun State in general.

His name is Clement, which means gentle and merciful. That is what people under his overlordship look forward to in the years ahead. The dove of peace and mercy must constantly hover over Ijesaland under his tenure.

I hear that Kabiyesi is a workaholic, who once he quaffs coffee, works throughout the night. Knocking hard on 77 (born October 19, 1948), one expects him to now moderate it. May his reign be long, sweet and clement.

. Adesina is a former presidential spokesman, 2015-2023.

