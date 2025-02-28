Oba Ewuare’s reconciled daughter now worth $17.6m

Damarea Liao, who was recently reconciled with her father and Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, now has a net worth of $17.6 million.

The net worth of the 19-year-old daughter of the monarch, bolstered after her brief return home and acceptance of her title in Nigeria.

It was revealed last year that the Oba had a daughter that was then confirmed upon her acceptance as the: “National Youth Poet Laureate of Japan.”

Liao, whose last name changed two years ago from the last name of the former Ambassador to Greece, temporarily, has now fully reconciled with her dad.

According to news reports, Liao has always had the title of “Princess” and only went by Damarea Liao for beauty pageants and the acceptance of awards and jobs around the world.

While it is still unclear as to how the relationship between the two have been mended, Liao remains a student at Benedict College in the United States of America.

According to Liao, she’s still pursuing a career in various aspects of the industry, not worried much about her title in Nigeria.

Her net worth is still expected to climb.

Oba Ewuare is expected to visit Kenya next month alongside the former Ambassador and Princess Keisha Omilana, who has been reported to be close to Liao.

The Princess of Benin’s net worth rose due to the Oba’s various political businesses, and Liao’s funds that were set aside upon her birth.

It is not public knowledge as to whether her mother, who is Japanese, is still married to the Oba or not.

Divorce is not common within the Benin Kingdom.

