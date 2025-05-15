Oba Ewuare II deposes chief priest over sacrilege

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Thursday deposed Ovbokhan Igbinovia as the traditional Chief Priest of Okhuoromi Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo.

Oba Ewuare stripped Igbinovia’s title of Ohen (Chief Priest), after reviewing the abominable traditional practices, including land grabbing.

Other allegations against Igbinovia included extortion, and unauthorised private property demolition in clear violation of Benin customs and tradition.

Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, conveyed Oba Ewuare’s decision to the elders of Okhuoromi, led by its Odionwere (village head), Pa. Oghagbon Edosomwan, who was mandated to administer the area on his behalf henceforth.

Idah with other Palace Chiefs, Isaac Oyeoba (Oyeoba of Benin) and Chief Uyi Okungbowa (Ogua of Benin), addressed the Okhuoromi elders and victims of land grabbing and property demolition in the Oba Palace in Benin.

Idah said that anyone who contravened the verdict would incur the wrath of the law and ancestors.

According to Oba Ewuare, the Benin throne does not support acts of lawlessness and criminality under any guise, distancing the Benin palace from the alleged sacrilege.

He urged the Okhuoromi people to eschew violence.

Oba Ewuare assured the victims of land grabbing and extortion, who were caught in the deposed priest’s web and his agents, that justice would be served in due course.

He noted that palace chiefs had been assigned to further investigate and assess the level of damage in the community.

The Oba urged individuals with claims regarding the issues to channel their complaints, with pictorial and video evidence, to the appropriate authority.

Post Views: 3