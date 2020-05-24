RelatedPosts No Content Available

One of the youngest, popular and flamboyant monarchs in Lagos and Nigeria, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Oba Elegushi of Ikateland, and his drop-dead gorgeous wife, Oloori Sekinat Aramide, are celebrating another blissful year of marriage today.

The lovely duo started this novel relationship as undergraduates during their university days in Lagos and they have kept it strong for years as a royal couple and still best of friends.

Their almost two decades of unblemished royal matrimony will continue to be a case study and reference point for aspiring couples, especially in this turbulent days of crashed marriages among royalties and celebrities.

Oba Elegushi eulogises Olori Sekianit on his micro-blogging site, Instagram, with pictorial reminisce of their very beginning to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary.

He left a very loving and appreciating message for her.

He wrote: “Which of the favours of Allah shall we deny? (Quran 55 vs 13) 17years ago, when we started this journey, it was with mixed feelings; one, there was love, true love that existed between us; secondly, the anxiety that comes with two young minds deciding to live as one.

“From our humble and modest beginning, we’ve come this far and gotten better and proven to the world that ours is an inimitable choice.

“Join me in thanking my Olori for all she has been. I thank you for our amazing Angels; I thank you for the peace; I thank you for the love; I thank you for bringing finesse, panache and reverence to this Stool and the kingdom; I thank you for your firm belief in our collective dream.

“Only you could have started and steered this ship. I pray Almighty Allah will continue to keep us safe in love, sound in good health and success in all our affairs, till forever. Happy Anniversary to us.”

Nigeria’s most effervescent monarch, popularly known as Oba ‘Gushi, and his beautiful, stylish and fashionista wife, Aramide (nee Ipaye), are blessed with three lovely children.

Seventeen years down the line, the bond keeps waxing stronger and the couple seem determined to maintain that tempo of love.

—