Oba Aromolaran’s wife buried amidst tears in Ilesa

Tears flowed uncontrollably from family members as the remains of Olori Olanike Aromolaran, wife of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, was laid to rest on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olori Olanike’s corpse was interred at a private cemetery in Ilesa, Osun State.

The late Olori, second wife of Oba Aromolaran, died on August 7, 2021, aged 65.

Speaking at the funeral, the deceased’s first daughter, Dr. Adefunke Adesina, described her late mother as epitome of love who helped the helpless, saying the space she left behind would be difficult to fill.

In his sermon at the funeral service held at Otapete Methodist Cathedral, Ilesa, the Archbishop, Most Rev. Amos Akindeko, said: “Death holds no fear for those that knows Jesus,” adding that there is life beyond the grave.

The clergy described the deceased as a “woman that fears God” and enjoined people to remember the last day when all would give accounts of stewardship on earth.

Akindeko charged Christians not to mourn like unbelievers whenever they lose their beloved ones, but should console themselves as one with hope in Christ.

The Archbishop said death is not the end of everything, but temporal separation and entrance to another life, calling all unto genuine repentance.

The cleric admonished the children of the deceased to emulate the exemplary life of their mother who utilised all in her capacity to serve God wholeheartedly.

NAN reports that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State was represented at the funeral by Ajijola Famurewa, Chairman, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board.

Others present were Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Chief Yinka Fasuyi, and the Sawe of Ijesaland, High Chief Akinwande Ajijola.