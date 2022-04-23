Oba Adeyemi’s death, end of remarkable, glorious era – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, says the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, is the end of a remarkable and glorious era.

Balogun made the assertions in a statement he personally signed on Saturday in Ibadan, following the announcement of the death of the great oba.

The Olubadan, who expressed shock at the news of the death of the Oyo traditional ruler, recalled that he met the late Adeyemi at his coronation/installation in March.

He described the late traditional ruler as “a royal father per excellence, who projected Yoruba culture and civilisation with awe and dignity”.

According to him, with his exit, Yoruba has lost a rare gem.

“A highly scholarly, pragmatic and dynamic monarch with undiluted love for his race and people, Alaafin would be sorely missed by humanity for his contributions which would continue to speak for him eternally.

“Together with the late Alaafin, we have been friends for a very long time. So, his death is a personal loss to me and very painful too that he won’t be around now that I have become Olubadan to share from his rich experience.

“Death is an inevitable end of mankind and it will come at Allah’s appointed time for every individual. We take solace in the good works the Almighty Allah used the late Alaafin to do for humanity and the good name being left behind.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo State, the Oyoland and the immediate and extended families of our highly revered Alaafin with supplication to the Almighty Allah to accept him to His kingdom and grant all the fortitude to bear the loss,” Olubadan said.