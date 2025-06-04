Oba Adele: UNIFEMGA commiserates with the Epe community

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) has commiserated with the Epe community over the passing of Oba Shefiu Adewale, the Olu of Epe.

The message of the association was contained in a statement by its National Executive Committee, signed by its President, Engr. Mohammad Buari.

The statement, which was issued on Tuesday, said: “In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Beneficent.

“With heavy hearts and total submission to the will of Allah, the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) National Executive Council received the news of the demise of His Royal Majesty, Oba Shefiu Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, which occurred on Saturday, May 31, 2025 came to us as a rude shock.

“We join the good people of Epe Kingdom, the Lagos State traditional institution, and the Muslim Ummah in mourning the departure of a father, leader, and bridge-builder whose life was dedicated to service, peace, and community development.

“Kabiyesi, Oba Shefiu Adewale, was a proud Muslim alumnus of our great alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a distinguished executive member of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN OAU) between 1969 and 1971, where he served diligently as the Publicity Secretary.

“His leadership journey from the MSSN to the royal stool was a reflection of his enduring character, humility, and love for humanity.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) overlooks his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, and admits him into Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

“May He grant his family, the people of Epe, and all loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“On behalf of all UNIFEMGA members worldwide, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the royal family of Epe, the MSSN OAU family, and the entire Muslim community.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

