Oba Adebisi, OlokeOlooru Obalufon, receives staff of office 

The monarch of OkeOlooru Obalufon land in Boluwaduro Local Government area of Osun State, HRM Oba Adebisi Mukaila Michael, has received staff of office as the 26th OlookeOlooru of Okeolooru Aremo Obalufon Ogbogbodinrin of universal.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, presented the staff of office and certificate to the traditional ruler during his coronation ceremony

The Commissioner appealed to the monarch to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people in his domain and assured the people of the town of the commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke to bring development to the people.

The event was attended by top personalities including the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Jimi Bada, the Permanent Secretary and Director at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Femi Ogundun and Wale Aliu among others.

Born on 3rd of March 1978 from Ogboolu’s Compound Okeolooru Ikinfin, Boluwaduro local government, Oba Adebisi is the 26th OlookeOlooru of Okeolooru aremo Obalufon Ogbogbodinrin of universal. He’s also related to Iragbiji, Ile-Iya Oba’s compound.

Oba Adebisi Mukaila Micheal is the 1st Olookeolooru of Okeolooru to collect staff of office from the state government. Oba Adebisi Mukaila Micheal is a prophet and founder of Christ Awareness church international registered with the federal government.

He’s also the founder of Hamin Mukaila Adebisi Kings Polytechnic and Holy Micheal Missionary Hospital. He’s also the owner of the proposed Hama King Polytechnic. HRM Oba Adebisi Mukaila Micheal is a retired civil servant.

He served at Primary Health Care Department, Olorunda Local Government in the year 2016, before he travelled abroad and came back to contest for Osun central under the umbrella of Action People Party in 2019 elections.