Oba accuses ex-Minister of sectional representation, performing below expectations

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed “total disappointment” over what he described as the “lopsided representation” by the immediate past Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba.

The revered monarch spoke in a statement in Benin on Tuesday by Iguobaro Osaigbovo, his Chief Press Secretary.

The king noted that while in office, the ex-Minister failed to extend ministerial benefits to Edo South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.

According to the statement, Oba Ewuare expressed the disappointment while responding to the Minister who was on a thank-you-visit to the palace for the role it played in his appointment as a Minister by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oba Ewuare noted that having benefited from a goodwill that led to his appointment, Agba should have reciprocated the kind gesture to the entire three senatorial zones of the state, rather than engaged in “politics of disintegration”.

Oba Ewuare advised all Edo indigenes to use their good offices to attract development to the state and to better the lots of the people.

He said the erstwhile Minister of Budget and Planning performed “below expectation”.

