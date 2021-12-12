OAU student’s murder: IRT alerts InterPol on fleeing Adedoyin’s son

The Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police has alerted the International Criminal Police Organisation, also known as InterPol, to assist in the arrest of Roheem Adedoyin, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

It would be recalled that Adegoke, Director of Finance of Xiamien Stone Limited, Abuja, was found dead on the street in Ile-Ife.

He had traveled to Ile-Ife on November 5, 2021 to write his last examination.

According to investigation, he flew from Abuja to Akure, Ondo State, and later proceeded by road to Ile-Ife.

He chose to lodge at Hilton Hotels and Resort where he died mysteriously and was subsequently dumped in a nearby bush.

It was gathered that after the victim was murdered, Roheem, who is the key suspect, fled the country.

This was also after he was declared wanted in connection with the mysterious death of Adegoke.

One of the suspects who is in police custody over the crime was said to have confessed that Roheem, who is the Managing Director of the hotel, organised and supervised how Adegoke’s corpse was evacuated from the facility and buried without informing the police.

A credible police source also confirmed that Police investigation was still ongoing to unravel the mysterious death of Adegoke, while more suspects would be arrested.

According to the source: “Already, the Police has contacted InterPol and Immigration to effect the arrest of one of the prime suspects who is the son of the owner of the hotel, Abdulrahman Adedoyin.

“The suspect is on the run but we will surely arrest him and make him face justice.

“The IRT has interrogated all the suspects and met with the family of the deceased.

“The investigation is ongoing and we have gotten a remand order to keep the suspects in custody pending the conclusion of investigation in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.”

The source added that the suspects would be charged to court, assuring the public that justice would be served.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed that the matter must be investigated thoroughly and that is what the police is doing,” the source said.

When contacted to verify the development, the IRT Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu. declined to comment, saying the Force Public Relations Department would give an update on the case at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile the IRT has rejected the second autopsy report presented to it by the doctors who conducted a post-mortem on the exhumed body of the deceased.

The unit, according to insider sources, said that the report was not acceptable to the Police due to the fact that the family members of the deceased were not contacted during the conduct of the autopsy.

It would also be recalled that there were reports on Thursday that the office of the Inspector-General of Police had received the autopsy report by the doctors who carried out the post mortem but there was no formal communication to the IRT on it.

The Police detectives attached to the Intelligence Unit are still conducting investigations into the remote and proximate causes of the dastardly act and had vowed that no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.