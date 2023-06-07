OAU speaks on report of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

Authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State have reacted to the report making the rounds that a Lecturer stole some phones belonging to some students who were writing their examinations.

This was contained in a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Wednesday at Ile-Ife.

Olanrewaju said: “The attention of the management of OAU, Ile-Ife, has been drawn to a viral video where a male young adult was allegedly involved in stealing phones of some students who were in the examination hall.

“While some alleged that he was a lecturer, others said that he was an invigilator.”

Olanrewaju maintained that a well-dressed man in suit came to campus and was eventually seen stealing phones from the bags of students who were sitting for their examinations.

He stressed that his mode of dressing made those who caught him stealing the phones think that he was a lecturer assigned to invigilate the examination.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard, in its entirety, the insinuation that the culprit has any link with the University,” Olanrewaju added.

