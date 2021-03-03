Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has fixed March 15 to 19 as the new dates for its 2020 post-UTME online screening.

Olarewaju Abiodun, the university Public Relations Officer, made this known on Tuesday in a statement in Ile-Ife.

Abiodun said: “All candidates that registered for the 2020 OAU Post UTME screening are hereby notified that the exercise will now hold online.”

He said the screening details in respect of guidelines, date and schedule for each candidate would be available on the university admission’s portal (https://admissions.oauife.edu.ng) from March 9.

He added: “Candidates are advised to update their contact details on the university admission’s portal by providing valid and active email addresses and phone numbers, as the details will also be sent to the email addresses provided.

“Candidates should note that registration for this exercise closes midnight Thursday March 4, 2021.”

