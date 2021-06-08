The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, says it is currently collaborating with relevant government agencies and corporate organisations towards constructing an airstrip along the Ibadan-Ilesa expressway axis.

This is meant to serve as a training ground for its newly established Aeronautic Engineering programme, as well as support national and regional movement of goods and services.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Eyitope Ogunbode, disclosed this on Monday in Ife at a press conference to outline activities lined up for the 60th anniversary of the institution.

He also disclosed that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) 8.03mw project for the supply of electricity to the university is nearing completion.

“This will enable OAU to generate its own electricity. The university processed and obtained from the Transmission Company of Nigeria the marketing licence as an electricity distributor, the first Nigerian university to enjoy the privilege.

“The aim is to reduce the economic burden of high tariffs and ensure regular electricity supply to enhance its various academic activities. The university presently pays over 80 million naira per month for electricity and additionally, over two million per month on diesel to power generators,” he said.

The Monday press conference was scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the June 8, 1961 date when the instrument establishing the university (known then as the University of Ife) was passed into law by the regional government of Western Nigeria.

Listing some of the iconic achievements of the university, Ogunbodede recalled that the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) was anchored on the concept of ‘Three As’ – Academics, Aesthetics and Agriculture.

The university started the first Faculty of Pharmacy in West Africa, the first Department of Chemical Engineering, the first Technology Production and Development Unit, and had the first campus Intranet/Internet facility in the country.

Professor Ogunbodede also disclosed that all the 94 academic programmes in the university are currently accredited by the National Universities Commission, “making OAU one of the few universities with 100% accreditation of its programmes.”

He noted that OAU is the leading institution in Engineering, hosting the Africa Centre of Excellence in Software Engineering.

He also listed some of the recent innovative postgraduate programmes at the Master’s and doctoral levels to include: Computer Engineering, Intelligent System Engineering, Software Engineering, Information System and Computer Science.

In terms of research, Professor Ogunbodede noted that the first separation of Siamese twins in sub-Sahara Africa was carried out at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital – a feat he said has been repeated successfully on different occasions since then.

In community service, he spoke of the OAU Model Driving School and Driver’s License Centre, which provides driving lessons and training to interested members of the university community and the general public and facilitates the procurement of the driver’s licence to qualified candidates that had such training.

He, however, identified funding as one of the major constraints militating against the institution, occasioned by the persistent shortfall in personnel costs and the “sporadic and insufficient financial allocations to the university by the federal government.”

But he thanked the “University Alumni and friends” who he said had “been of great assistance in supporting various projects and programmes in the university.”

The pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Owelle Oscar Udoji, in his brief address affirmed the commitment of the council to “leave no stone unturned in working with and supporting the university administration,” and to contribute to uplifting the university from greatness to more greatness.”

In the two days that I arrived, I have already seen early signs of the quality stuff that the university is made of. I am indeed impressed by the institutional thinking behind current efforts by the university administration,” Udoji said.

He also, on behalf of the council, appealed to alumni of the institution “stand up and be counted” and not to wait until they are called upon before they step in to assist their alma mater.

The 60th anniversary programme that started on Sunday June 6, with interdenominational Christian service will run till December, culminating in the 45th Convocation ceremonies.