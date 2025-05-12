OAU Muslim graduates urge FG to intensify efforts on security

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslims Graduates’ Association has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts on security across the country.

The appeal was contained in a communique issued to newsmen at the end of the 2025 conference of the association in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the communique was signed by the association’s National President and National Secretary, Mohammed Buari and Sefiu Ikudaisi respectively.

UNIFEMGA noted that security agencies were doing a great job.

It, however, urged them to step up their efforts in order to nip the security challenges in the bud.

NAN reports that the annual reunion, which began with a courtesy visit to the institution’s management, where some salient issues affecting the institution were discussed, was followed by moulding young entrepreneurs, which was sponsored by the association’s Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti.

NAN also reports that the association disbursed N12.25 million to 118 students of the institution as scholarship for 2025.

The association’s public lecture was delivered by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi, who spoke on the topic: “Cross-border Trade and Security Implications on the Nigerian Economy: Taking Advantage of Global Trade Dynamic.”

Adeniyi said that trade policies must protect local economy from excessive importation, empower local businesses to export, and ensure adequate security for the citizenry.

The conference, in its resolutions, said that the failure of leadership in the past had caused the county a lot of challenges, ranging from civil strife to insurgency, banditry, corruption, economic comatose, political rascality, and social disorder.

The association also noted that the security challenges confronting the country was due largely to insensitivity on the part of the security agencies.

According to it, this has constituted a great challenge to good governance and threat to democracy and economic growth in the country.

The association, however, commended the recent launching of Nigeria’s First Policy by President Bola Tinubu and other various creative reforms introduced by the CG of the NCS, thus tripling the revenue generation of the service.

It expressed the hope that the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu would reset Nigeria’s economic advancement and ease the burden of hardship on the citizenry.

The association noted with regret that the activities of some saboteurs and unpatriotic nature of some Nigerians had made the last two years a tough one for the masses.

It called on all elected and appointed leaders to be responsive to needs and aspirations of the citizenry, embrace good governance, fairness and justice to all as enshrined in the country’s constitution and make the fear of Allah their watchword in order to forestall uprising in the country.

UNIFEMGA said that since Nigeria is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic society, efforts should be geared toward upholding the federal character principle without sacrificing merit in appointments and recruitments into government positions.

It also condemned, in strong terms, the terrorist acts in some parts of the country, mob actions, jungle and selective killings of innocent Nigerians.

The association urged the leaders as well as Nigerians in general to live in peace and harmony, learn to tolerate one another, be fair to all and remember that injustice could breed uprising and violent acts.

