OAU Muslim Graduates hold economic empowerment for over 200 participants

Over 200 youths have benefitted from economic empowerment workshop organised by Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association, (UNIFEMGA), Ibadan chapter.

The one-day workshop which was held in Ibadan with the theme, “Seeking Socio-economic security: The Islamic Panacea,” had in attendance participants who cut across all ages, gender and religions.

The participants were taught on writing acceptable business proposals for investors, starting business with zero capital, different business opportunities in agriculture such as mushroom farming, snail rearing, bee farming, rabbit raising, and other modern ways of backyard farming with little capital.

They were also acquainted with several Islamic windows available for funding businesses in banks while the beauties of non-interest banking were enunciated by most of the facilitators.

The workshop had in attendance experts, including Managing Director of B-K-O Citadel Ltd and Administrator of AbdulKabir Aliu Foundation, Alhaji Luqman Obileye, officials from Jaiz Bank, Lotus Capital investment Limited, led by Omolara Dara, an author of books on Starting Businesses, AbdulLateef Amusat, Oyo state coordinator of Lifeplus Foundation, Titiloye Olayinka as well as a young entrepreneur and expert in Alternative Energy,

Nurudeen Tiamiyu.

An investor, Niyi Salawu, who was impressed by the organiser’s commitment to poverty reduction in the land, and touched by the large turnout of participants, promised to fund the best acceptable five business proposals, not more than N100,000 each.

One of the partnering organisations, LifePlus Foundation, promised to collaborate with UNIFEMGA to facilitate an effective training programme in agriculture that would provide a platform to mentor participants and guide them on funding and marketing of their produce.

According to the Organising Secretary of the Empowerment Programme, Dr. Lukman Fasasi, the participants would be monitored while a platform would be created for future business networking.

One of the participants who spoke on behalf of others, expressed gratitude to the Association and urged UNIFEMGA to facilitate more of such programmes, which served as an eye opener for self empowerment.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organising committee, Alhaji Wakeel Dele, expressed the willingness of the association to partner donors and investors towards alleviating poverty among the people.

In the same vein, the National President of UNIFEMGA, Alhaji Abdul Fatai Olanlege and Oyo State Chapter’s Chairman, Dr Ismail Kamil, said the workshop was part of the efforts of the association at contributing to national development and highlighted other areas to include mentoring of young graduates and scholarship for undergraduates.