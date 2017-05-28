OAU MSSN crisis: splinter group refuses to sign Sultan-MUSWEN peace deal

After months of negotiation, the splinter group from the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has refused to sign the peace resolution being facilitated by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria.

The group, also known as Laa-Jaamah, had petitioned the apex Islamic body in Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the Sultan of Sokoto.

The Sultan, who doubles as the President-General of NSCIA, had directed MUSWEN under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Prof . Daud Noibi, to find a lasting solution to the lingering legitimacy crisis in MSSN OAU Branch.

This was sequel to series of petitions and counter petitions received by Abubakar and MUSWEN on the matter.

MUSWEN therefore summoned all stakeholders involved in the legitimacy crisis at the institution to a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, where all of them were asked to make their presentations before the panel.

Those invited were the OAU Muslim Graduates Association, OAU Muslim Community, the parties of MSSN OAU branch, the Osun State Muslim Community, MSSN B-Zone, MSSN Osun State Area Unit and Ife Muslim Community.

It will be recalled that the Akeem Idowu-led MSSN OAU branch had petitioned all the Muslim bodies that one Rasheed Bakare of the same institution has been using the name of MSSN and parading himself as the leader.

Sequel to this, the Spiritual head of the institution, Prof. Abubakr Sanusi, also disowned the Bakare-led group alongside other stakeholders in the community.

A similar alarm was raised by the recognised MSSN Amir, Akeem Idowu, to the Acting Vice Chancellor and the DSA to quickly arrest the situation as the group was using the name of MSSN to perpetrate illegal activities on campus and extorting money from innocent Nigerians to execute its illegal programmes.

Worried by the consequences of the students’ action, the Sultan directed MUSWEN to urgently nip the matter in the bud.

The authorities of OAU had equally endorsed Idowu as the leader of the recognised and registered MSSN group on campus and set up a disciplinary committee to sanction any erring group or students.

In its four-page findings and resolutions, MUSWEN said it had established that all the affected stakeholders had agreed on some fundamentals on which lasting reconciliation could be built.

These are: That the Muslim Community of Obafemi Awolowo University must remain one, united and inclusive entity that serves the interests of ALL Muslim stakeholders (staff and students) of the institution;

That the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Obafemi Awolowo University Branch must remain one, united and inclusive body for ALL Muslim students in the institution and should be run in conformity with the constitution, structure/hierarchy, policies, programmes and procedures of MSSN; and

That the Chief Imam of the Muslim Community is duly recognised as the Spiritual Head of the Muslim Community of Obafemi Awolowo University and must be accorded his due rights and privileges as demanded by Islam, as prescribed in the constitution of the Muslim Community and as recognised by the authorities of the University.

The committee also made specific resolutions such as recognizing the need for the re-establishment of the authority and powers of the Chief Imam of OAU Muslim Community as provided in the Constitution of the Community as contained in Article 6.1 of the 2006 Constitution.

It also recognized the authority of the Muslim Community in all matters relating to Islam and Muslims in the University and urged MSSN, OAU Branch to operate as an integral part of and under the guardianship and leadership of the Muslim Community.

MUSWEN also stressed the urgent need for the Executive Committee of OAU Muslim Community to set up a Fatwa Committee to carefully and constructively handle Islamic doctrinal matters arising in the community, give guidance and make decisions on same.

The committee also endorsed the Idowu Executive Committee of MSSN, OAU Branch, which emerged under the banner of the recognised platform of MSSN and met the basic requirements established at the Stakeholders’ Meeting hosted by MUSWEN in Ibadan.

It further directed MSSN, OAU Branch to at all times be run as a broad-based organisation in conformity with MSSN’s constitution, structure/hierarchy, policies, programmes and procedures as obtained at all levels of the Society.

The committee, which later met with the acting Vice Chancellor, the Muslim Community and the Muslim Students on Campus in Ile-Ife, however, expressed surprise that despite the fact that all stakeholders agreed to all the resolutions, the Rasheed Bakare Laa-jaamah group refused to sign it.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email

