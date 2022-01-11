OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances

Lecturers at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have concluded plans to begin an indefinite strike over their unpaid Earned Academic Allowance.

This was contained in a resolution of a congress held by the Academic Staff of Universities, OAU branch on Tuesday.

In a copy of the resolution signed by ASUU-OAU chairperson, Dr Adeola Egbedokun, the lecturers complained that no concrete action was taken by the university before the expiration of an ultimatum on January 7.

“Congress however noted and reiterated the following – that constitution of any committee to be set up by the University administration to ‘verify the correctness of all claims submitted by members of Academic Staff of the University as regards the Earned Academic Allowance’, should be rejected since there was no such instruction in the accompanying documents from the NUC on EAA

Disbursement.

“That the ultimatum of Friday, January 7, 2022, given to the University Administration to pay EAA into the accounts of all deserving members of ASUU OAU expired without concrete action (payment of member’s EAA) from University Administration.

“That the actions of the administration and the Vice-Chancellor in particular, with regards to EAA disbursements, has always undermined the struggles of ASUU. After exhaustive deliberation, congress resolved as follows – that the branch should embark on a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike.

“That the branch exco should commence the process of obtaining permission from the national Secretariat to embark on a total, indefinite, and comprehensive strike.”