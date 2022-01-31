OAU lecturers begin indefinite strike over non-payment of allowance

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife branch, on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over non-payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to its members by the university’s authorities.

This is contained in a communique issued after the union’s Congress, signed by Dr Ademola Egbedokun, ASUU Chairman, OAU branch and made available to newsmen in Ile-Ife.

Egbedokun said that the strike was part of the resolutions reached at the ASUU emergency congress.

“The congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the university to effect the payment of EAA to deserving members.

“Congress also observed that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio had failed.

“Consequently, the congress resolved that total, comprehensive and indefinite strike should commence immediately.

“The strike must not be called off without a congress’ resolution to that effect.

“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU’s computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable,” he said.

Egbedokun said, accordingly, the strike Coordinating Committee should be set up to monitor the strike.

According to him, based on the above and on the strength of the permission granted by ASUU National President, the Chairman, on behalf of the Congress, has declared the commencement of ASUU strike.