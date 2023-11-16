OAU lecturer found dead in his office + Photos

A lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dr. Ayo Ojediran, was reported to have slumped and died in his office.

The deceased lectured at the Department of Science And Technology Education, Faculty of Education.

It was gathered that the lecturer was found dead in his office on November 14, 2023 by some of his colleagues.

Some of his colleagues described his death as unfortunate, having described the deceased as a “complete gentleman”.

A close ally of the deceased, Ayodeji Obisesan, on his Facebook page, described the deceased as someone willing to help at any time.

Obisesan stated: “Such a very nice and humble man to the core.

Always willing to help.

“God will give us your students, friends, colleagues, associates, and family members the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“May your soul rest in perfect peace Dr Ojediran Isaac Ayodele.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the incident was a very sad one, hence the decision of the school not to issue an official statement.

